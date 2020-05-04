Volunteers needed for the corona support network

Red Cross Faroe Islands: The Corona Support Network was set up to aid and assist people in the Faroes who are somehow affected by the corona crisis.

More volunteers are still needed. Especially volunteers under the age of 55, who can help with health- and transport-related tasks during weekdays.

Sign up on our online registration form for volunteers. If possible, please let them know which times of the day you are available.

If you have questions or want to learn more, call the Red Cross on 283630 or send an email to [email protected]

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION