Visitors no longer allowed at nursing homes – Parents in Tórshavn advised to keep their children at home this week

On Wednesday, it was decided that visitors will no longer be allowed at the nursing and retirement homes for the time being, after the Faroe Islands have confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in two days.

– It looks like the current situation is just as dangerous, as it was when we went into lock-down, Eyðun Christiansen, Director of the Association of Faroese Municipalities tells Kringvarp Føroya.

A decision has not yet been made regarding the daycare facilities, which will reopen after summer break, but Annika Olsen, Mayor of Tórshavn advises parents in Tórshavn Municipality to keep their children at home for the rest of the week to be on the safe side.

At Wednesday’s press conference, chief medical officer Lars Fodgaard Møller confirmed that most of the new cases were from the capital area. In an interview with Hvat.fo he also confirmed that people who attended a wedding reception in Tórshavn have since tested positive.

– We know that some of the people infected attended a wedding reception, and it is likely that they have passed on the virus to other guests. But the virus came to the country before the wedding, and there is strong evidence that suggests it spread during ólavsøka, Lars Fodgaard Møller says, adding that people ought to be wary of large gatherings. However, he says, if one still chooses to attend such a gathering, like a wedding reception, one should not have too much physical contact with others.

The hospital has the situation under control for the time being, but it is important to be cautious, he says.

