Violent* windstorm unfolding across the North Atlantic – several stations in the Faroe Islands reporting 180-220 km/h gusts

A violent winter storm / windstorm is unfolding across the North Atlantic today as a very large and intense cyclone has significantly deepen overnight. The central pressure is now around 940 mbar, the cyclone’s center is over Iceland. Central pressure will continue falling while the system drifts east-northeast tonight. To the south of the center, very powerful winds are pushing major 15+ meter waves towards the Faroe Islands – expect the conditions to worsen, becoming extremely intense tonight!
