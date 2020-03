We inhabit a universe that is characterized by diversity – there is not just one planet or one star, there are galaxies of all different sorts, a plethora of animal species, different kinds of plants, and different races and ethnic groups.

It’s time for us to celebrate this diversity. The collective human experience is richer for the difference we bring. Everyone has something to offer. And each of us, in our own unique way, is perfect.

Filmed in Nólsoy, Faroe Islands.