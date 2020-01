In life, our vulnerability is one of our greatest strengths. We often believe that we risk too much by being vulnerable, but in fact, the opposite is true. When we build a wall around us to protect ourselves, we miss out on so much. The walls that we build, also imprison us. So if there’s something you want to change… go grab your hammer.

“You have to be true to yourself, and you have to try to start to love yourself.” – Annika Samuelsen