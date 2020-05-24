Video: Tvøroyri in 4K

Tvøroyri is the largest municipality on Suðuroy, made up of the villages of Froðba, Tvøroyri, Trongisvágur, Ørðavíkarlíð and Ørðavík. Tvøroyri is the main port of Suðuroy, connecting the island to the other islands of the Faroe Islands, by ferry and helicopter. In Tvøroyri you can find most of the public institutions on the island like the islands hospital, pharmacy, post office, etc.
