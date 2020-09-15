Video: This certainly looks unpleasant

Sailing is not always a pleasant experience, especially when the weather is harsh. And some times, getting off the boat isn’t easy either, as evidenced by this video.

The video was recorded on Saturday, as the ferry Sildberin arrived in Skúvoy.

Unfortunately, this is likely nothing new to the people who inhabit the area and use the ferry route on a regular basis.

