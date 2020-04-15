Video: Saksun Adventure Unfolds (4K Remastered)

Splendidly set in a natural circular amphitheatre high above a tidal lagoon, Saksun is a wonderfully remote hillside village and is one of the most worthwhile destinations in the country. Known for its tranquil atmosphere, the tiny village of 14 inhabitants offers amazing views of the surrounding mountains.

In the fjord, at the foot of the village, is a lagoon. At low tide, it is possible to walk along the sandy shore of the lagoon around the headland.

