Video: Now you can visit the Faroe Islands, virtually

CBS Sunday Morning: The picturesque Faroe Islands, located halfway between Iceland and Norway, were gearing up for a record-breaking tourist deluge this year, until the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the world’s travel plans. So now, the Faroese Tourism Bureau is serving as the eyes and ears of those forced to put their trips on hold. Equipped with cameras and headsets, volunteers are live-streaming hour-long walks through the islands’ stunning landscapes, taking their guidance from online visitors who direct their movements from home. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.
