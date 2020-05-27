Video: James Bond’s No Time to Die filming location in the Faroe Islands

The newest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, was partly filmed in the Faroe Islands. This is a 4K drone video of that location.

We know for sure, that part of the film was filmed at this very unknown and unexplored location, but we do not know how big part of the movie was filmed here. What we do know, is that the crew that visited Kalsoy island had special expertise in visual effects. The scenery is of Kallur Lighthouse on Kalsoy island in the Faroe Islands.

No Time to Die is the first James Bond movie, to be filmed in the beautiful Faroe Islands, but we are guessing, it will not be the last one.

Enjoy the scenery now, and see if you recognize the filming location when Billie Eilish, No Time to Die, finally gets released.

