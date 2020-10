At noon on Monday, it was reported that a house in Nólsoy had caught fire, and police, firefighters and ambulance workers immediately headed to Nólsoy aboard the rescue vessel, Rescue Lív.

Judging by this video, the house is in pretty bad shape, but according to the police, no one was seriously hurt, and the owner of the house got out, unharmed. It has since been reported that one person was moved to the hospital with asphyxiation.

