It has long been said that travel broadens the mind. It is a wonderful way to challenge our perceptions about other places and people.

But Napoleon has found a way to travel the world just by staying at home. By welcoming overseas travellers into his space, his seemingly small Faroese micro-cosmos has opened up to great intercultural adventures that backpackers bring with them. Experiencing other cultures is an adventure that opens many doors… doors of our minds and our hearts.