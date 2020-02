On Wednesday afternoon, the majority of the Faroe Islands lost their power. During the power outage, which lasted for about an hour and a half in some locations, a barber in Salong K in Leirvík had to get creative.

Kartin Høgnesen, owner of Salong K, ended up moving a costumer outside to finish up where the light was better, and as can be seen in the video above, this proved to be a good idea.

Video credits: Portal.fo