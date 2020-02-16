Video: Container blown into the sea in Tórshavn

Yes, that’s right. That’s a container in the sea. The video showing the container that was most likely blown off the harbour by the storm, which is currently raging in the Faroe Islands, is from Wednesday morning.

According to the people at Tórshavn Harbour and staff at Faroe Ship, the company who owned the container, occurrences like this are extremely rare even with especially powerful winds.

Luckily, no damage was done to the container or to anything else, and the container was quickly brought back on land.