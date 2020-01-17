Video: A Real Man

Take it like a man. Fight through the pain. Real men don’t cry. Really?

This is what is fed to us by the media. Movies, Instagram, Facebook, and endless commercials bombard us with this version of what it means to be a ‘real man’ – how he should look, sound, and act. But each man is different and shouldn’t be expected to fit this norm. Maybe it’s time we shift our expectations.

For Jan, a real man is a man with genuine self-confidence. He’s a man who knows his own mind and knows what he’s about in life, and he’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes in.

‘A real man is a man who stands up for who he is, and accepts himself for who he is.’ – Jan Terje Edmundsson