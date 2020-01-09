Vice President of Catalan parliament to visit the Faroe Islands next week

Next week, Josep Costa i Rosselló, First Vice President of the Catalan parliament, will be visiting the Faroe Islands.

According to Kringvarp Føroya, the Vice President will arrive on Wednesday the 15th of January and stay till Friday the 17th.

Costa i Rosselló, who was elected First Vice President of the Catalan parliament in January 2018, will be visiting the Faroese parliament, Løgtingið, during his stay.

After visiting the Faroe Islands, Costa i Rosselló will be visiting Iceland. According to Kringvarp Føroya, visiting these two countries is something that he has wanted to do for a long time.