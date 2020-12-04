Vagar Airport reports 66 percent year-on-year decline in passenger traffic

Vagar Airport FAE has noted a 57.5 percent decline in passenger traffic during the first eleven months of 2020, amid severe international effects on the tourism industry from restrictions related to COVID-19. The latest statistics announced by the Faroe Islands’ sole airport, meanwhile, show that only 8,381 travelers passed through in November 2020, which is 66.3 percent less than in November last year, when 24,886 passengers passed through the airport.

Before COVID-19 hit in March, the airport actually saw a 15.6 percent increase in the number of passengers compared to the same period in 2019. Then came the lockdown mid March with air traffic at Vagar virtually grinding to a halt.

The months of April and May were especially bad with a 93.7 and a 91.9 percent decline in traffic respectively.