Vagar Airport reports 57-percent decline in passenger traffic

Amid COVID-19 related restrictions across the world, Vagar Airport FAE has noted a 57-percent decline in passenger traffic for the period spanning from October 2019 through October 2020.

During the first ten months of this year, 161,574 travelers passed through the Faroe Islands’ only airport, a substantial reduction compared to the almost 375,000 passengers hosted during the same period in 2019.

The month of October 2020 saw 15,570 passengers going through Vagar, about 56 pc. less than the almost 35,000 recorded in October 2019.

According to Vagar Airport’s statistics report, the biggest decline took place in April and May, when traffic came virtually down to a standstill with the initial lockdown period.