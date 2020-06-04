Vágar Airport: Number of travellers reduced by 91,9 percent this May

It is no secret that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has had a huge impact on the airline industry. Faroese airline Atlantic Airways currently only has four flights a week on their schedule, and for a long time they were down to three flights – all of them between Vágar and Copenhagen.

This drastic reduction in flights is reflected in the newest statistics showing the number of travellers coming through Vágar Airport, writes Kringvarp Føroya.

In May 2020, Vágar Airport saw a 91,9 percent reduction in the number of travellers coming through the airport compared to May of last year.

In May 2019 the number of travellers was 40.474 – this May, the number was down to 3.273, including the traffic on domestic helicopter routes, which has also been reduced by almost two thirds.

The number of travellers is expected to increase in June, when flights to Billund and Iceland will be reinstated and people will no longer be required to self-quarantine.

