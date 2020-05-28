Vágar Airport forced to lay off 20 employees

With little to no activity at Vágar Airport due to the corona crisis, the company sees no other option but to make adjustments, as there is no work for many of their employees at the moment.

– We’re sorry that we had to take this step, but we simply can’t justify keeping people on the payroll when there’s no work for them. The prospects for the business aren’t good right now, but we hope things will pick up next year, says Regin I. Jakobsen, CEO of Vágar Airport.

Vágar Airport announced in a press release on Thursday that about 20 employees will be laid off, vacancies will not be filled at the moment, and hourly workers will also be affected.

– This was a hard decision to make, because it means saying goodbye to skillful and hard-working employees, which we don’t want to be without. We hope to welcome them back soon if circumstances allow it, Mr. Jakobsen says.

