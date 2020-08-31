Usual activities to resume at Red Cross Faroe Islands

From 31 August, Red Cross Faroe Islands will resume with their usual activities, which have been put on hold during the outbreak of the second COVID-19 wave in early August.

However, adjustments will be made in accordance with the public guidelines meant to minimise the risk of infection, the organisation announces.

At the same time, the Red Cross’s help network, which was created to assist people during the COVID-19 outbreak, will cease operating on 4 September. The organisation is, however, ready to get it up and running again if the need should arise.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Red Cross’s work and has limited the organisation’s income. For this reason the Red Cross is now looking for more volunteers, and all support is welcome, says the Red Cross Faroe Islands.

