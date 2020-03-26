United in social distancing: Last week’s nationwide sing-along

Inspired by the singing neighbours in Italy, Kringvarp Føroya’s morning radio show Góðan Morgun Føroyar (Good Morning Faroe Islands) arranged a sing-along.

On the morning of Friday 20 March, at exactly 9.10 AM, the hosts encouraged people all over the Faroe Islands to sing the popular Faroese folk song “Fagra Blóma” (English: Fair Flower) along with them. People were also encouraged to send in video clips from the event, and many people did.

Check out this compilation of Faroese people from all over, uniting in song.