Two red and one green Michelin star for KOKS

On Monday, at an event in Tróndheim, Norway, the Nordic selections for this year’s Michelin Guide were revealed.

The Faroe Islands has one Michelin star restaurant, KOKS. The restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star in 2017 and was upgraded to two stars last year. After Monday’s event, KOKS still maintains its two red Michelin stars.

This year, however, a different kind of star was also awarded – the green star. This star was awarded to acknowledge the restaurants’ efforts in the area of sustainability. KOKS was among the restaurants who received a green star, hence the restaurant now has two red stars and one green star.