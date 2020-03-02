Two people tested for the corona virus – results came back negative

The new corona virus, which by now has reached over 60 countries, has not reached the Faroe Islands yet. Last week, two people were tested for the virus, but fortunately, the results came back negative.

In the event that the corona virus should reach the Faroese Islands, local health authorities are well prepared, according to Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen, Faroese Minister of Health.

The hospitals have sufficient equipment, and an arrangement has been made with the Danish health authorities, who now have six hospitals equipped to care for patients with the corona virus.

– What I’ve heard so far is reassuring, and I think we should trust this information, he said on Wednesday.