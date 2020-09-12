Two new COVID-19 cases: Number of active cases is now eight

On Friday, two additional COVID-19 cases were discovered in the Faroe Islands.

One person was a part of an infection chain, which the chief medical officer is aware of, and the other person had returned to the Faroe Islands earlier this week and tested positive after getting a second COVID-19 test on the sixth day after their arrival. They’ve both been placed in isolation.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 418, of which 410 have already recovered. The current number of active cases is now eight.

One person is hospitalized with COVID-19, and nine people are in quarantine.

A total of 108.159 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

