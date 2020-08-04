Two new cases: People contract COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands for the first time in four months

On Tuesday, it was announced that two new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the Faroe Islands, and a Dane has tested positive at Copenhagen airport after returning from a trip to the Faroe Islands.

According to chief medical officer, Lars Fodgaard Møller, there is no connection between these three people, except for the fact that they all attended ólavsøka last week.

It is confirmed that two of these three people contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, but whether that is the case with the Danish traveller is uncertain.

– We know that two of them contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, and we haven’t seen that happening since early April, so we need to look back four months to find a similar example, so this is alarming, Lars Fodgaard Møller says in a radio interview with Kringvarp Føroya.

Lars Fodgaard Møller hopes to stop the spread of the virus, but it is going to be difficult to trace this time, as the infected people all attended ólavsøka, he acknowledges. At such events, one comes into contact with many people, some, which one might not even know.

He advises everyone to take the situation very seriously, and everyone needs to keep their personal hygiene in order as well as maintain social distancing. He also advises that everyone who’s been in contact with one of the infected people, contact him on [email protected].

According to the Ministry of Health, the Government and the Epidemics Commission are meeting to discuss the situation as soon as possible.

The two infected people in the Faroe Islands are from the capital area and the Runavík area respectively, and the Danish traveller also visited with people in Tórshavn.

This is the first time a person has contracted the corona virus on Faroese soil since 6 April.

The Faroe Islands have registered a total of 227 cases of COVID-19, of which 192 have recovered so far, meaning the number of active cases is currently 35 (most of whom are foreign sailors who’ve already left the country). The country has now conducted 40.837 tests. Eight people are currently quarantined, and one person is hospitalized.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION