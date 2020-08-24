Two days without new cases: 55 active COVID-19 cases left

On Friday, 1.590 tests were conducted, and on Saturday 727 were conducted, and they all turned out to be negative. Hence the Faroe Islands have not had any new cases for two days.

In addition to that, the number of confirmed cases has been adjusted after three samples from 18 August were reanalyzed and came back negative. This means that the total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is 381 not 384 as previously stated, the Ministry of Health says.

A total of 326 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning the number of active cases is down to 55.

A total of 84.308 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, and 251 people are currently in quarantine. Three COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

