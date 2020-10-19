Two crew members on Norröna test positive for COVID-19

On Sunday night, Dimmalætting reported that someone aboard Norröna, which at the time was on its way to Tórshavn from Hirtshals, Denmark, had tested positive for COVID-19

On Monday morning it was reported that it was two crew members who boarded the ocean liner in Hirtshals on Saturday who were pronounced positive after a mandatory test had been conducted.

For this reason, the entire crew was subjected to another COVID-19 test in Tórshavn, and according to Rúni Poulsen, CEO of Smyril Line, Norröna would not leave until they’d gotten the test results.

Bogi Petersen, captain aboard Norröna told Kringvarp Føroya that the crew always wore masks when interacting with passengers, so chances of them having infected a passenger were slim. As of 10 AM on Monday morning, 11 crew members had been quarantined, but replacements would be called in, so it would not affect the ships’s schedule.

The crew will be tested again on Thursday.

Norröna has since left Tórshavn, and there have been no reports of any additional infections on board.

As for the COVID-19 situation in the Faroe Islands themselves, no new cases were confirmed on Sunday, nor were there any new recoveries. Hence the total number of confirmed cases is still 485, and the number of active cases is still 13.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 63 people are currently in quarantine. A total of 146.026 tests have been conducted.