TROM to be shot in the Faroe Islands after all

The crime TV series TROM might not have to be shot in Iceland after all.

Earlier this month, when it looked like the Faroese government had no interest in supporting the project, there was talk of moving the production to Iceland. But at a government meeting on Tuesday, it was decided to appropriate four million DKK over the course of two years, says Helgi Abrahamsen, Minister of Industry, according to in.fo.

Two municipalities – Eystur Municipality and Runavík Municipality – have expressed a desire to make a financial contribution to the project, but according to Helgi Abrahamsen, it is unclear if they are allowed to make such a contribution.

Jón Hammer, producer of TROM, is very pleased with the government’s decision. In an interview with Kringvarp Føroya, he said that they plan to start shooting in the spring of next year.

– If we stick to our current schedule, the series should be done in 2021, he says.

TROM is a crime series, which revolves around the character of Hannis Martinsson, a journalist who discovers the body of an animal rights activist during a Faroese whale slaughter. The story shocks the community that suddenly becomes a place where anyone can be suspected of murder.

TROM is created and written by Torfinn Jákupsson and is inspired by books by Faroese author Jógvan Isaksen.

