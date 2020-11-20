TROM producers announce casting calls with shooting planned for 2021

Kyk Pictures (Kykmyndir), the producers of Faroese crime television series TROM have announced casting calls with auditions set for early 2021 and shooting planned in the spring and summer.

According to Kyk Pictures, who along with Danish co-producers REinvent Studios are handling the production of the TV series, the creators are looking for both Faroese and foreign actors.

The casting is for roles of all ages, and a background in professional acting is not a requirement to audition, the casting announcement reads.

According to the announcement, anyone interested in auditioning can e-mail the company to subsequently receive a brief on the upcoming auditions, by putting ’TROM Casting’ in the subject line, attach a photo, state one’s name and provide information on age and height.

Created and written by Torfinn Jákupsson and inspired by author Jógvan Isaksen’s novels, the TROM series revolves around the character of Hannis Martinsson, a journalist who discovers the body of an animal rights activist during a Faroese whale slaughter. The find shocks the community, which suddenly becomes a place where anyone can be suspected of murder.

Earlier this year there was some doubts about whether or not it would be possible to shoot the series on location in the Faroe Islands due to insufficient funding, however shooting in the Faroe Islands next year remains in the cards, according to Kyk Pictures.

The shooting is planned to take place from March to June 2021.