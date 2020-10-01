Travellers now have to pay for getting tested for COVID-19 upon arrival

As of 1 October, the Faroese government will no longer be covering the cost of COVID-19 tests for travellers.

From now on, travellers are required to cover the cost for their mandatory test, which is conducted upon arrival.

It is up to transportation companies like airlines or their representatives to demand an extra fee that will cover the cost of the traveller’s testing. This applies to all travellers over the age of 12.

The cost is 312 DKK without taxes.

This will be in effect until 1 January 2021.

Since August, it has been recommended that travellers get tested a second time on the sixth day after their arrival, and travellers can still get their second test at any of the three hospitals in the Faroe Islands free of charge.

