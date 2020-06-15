Travellers have to wear masks on the bus from the airport

Today, the Faroese borders opened back up for travellers. Today was also the day where the new rules requiring travellers to wear masks at the airport and aboard the plane came into effect.

Strandfaraskip Landsins has announced that all passegers travelling on bus route 300 from the airport are required to wear a mask. Passengers travelling from the airport are also advised to wear a mask on other bus routes or ferry routes.

The company’s busses, which have been driving according to reduced timetables, will once again be driving according to normal schedules. Tickets can also once again be purchased with cash or SSL cards.

On the ferry routes the quarantine system will be limited to passengers travelling from other countries than the Faroe Islands, Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Germany. These passengers must contact the crew before boarding the ferries so that they can be separated from the other passengers that are not included in the new guidelines for travellers to the Faroe Islands.

Passengers are asked to keep a 1 metre distance between them and to maintain their personal hygiene.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION