Travellers can get tested at the airport

Between Monday 15 June and Friday 19 June, travellers arriving in the Faroe Islands will have the opportunity to get tested at Vágar Airport or at the harbour in Tórshavn. Travellers will not have to pay for the testing themselves.

For this reason, travellers can expect a long wait upon arrival. Travellers are encouraged to stay in self-isolation until they get their test results – this can take between 24 and 48 hours.

People with a home address in the Faroe Islands will not have to provide proof that they’ve tested negative for COVID-19, however, they will be required to show a proof of residence when arriving at Vágar Airport or Tórshavn harbour. For this, a return ticket or a proof of residence from the Environment Agency will suffice.

Children below the age of 12 are exempt from this requirement, however parents or guardians will have to provide proof of the child’s age – for this, a passport will do.

Foreigners coming to the Faroe Islands to work will not be required to show proof that they’ve tested negative for COVID-19. They are, however, required to provide proof of their business in the Faroe Islands. For this, a proof of employment, provided by the employer, is required.

It is important that all travellers exercise caution on their journey and during their stay. Everyone is asked to follow the government’s guidelines regarding social distancing and personal hygiene. If one is feeling ill, one ought to get tested immediately.

