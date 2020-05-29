Traffic is now the same as it was before corona

The Faroese Government’s decision to slow down mid-March had a very noticeable effect on the traffic.

In the end of March, Landsverk revealed that the number of cars on several main roads had decreased by 45 percent. Read more here.

About a month ago, when the Government started slowly reopening society, more cars were seen on the roads, but it wasn’t until last week that traffic was back to what it was before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Landsverk reports.

