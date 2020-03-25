Traffic also affected by the virus outbreak: 45 percent less traffic last week

On 12 March, the Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands, Bárður á Steig Nielsen, ordered all schools, daycares and other public institutions to close their doors in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19, and people were encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

This, it seems, people have taken to heart, because since then there has been a significant decrease in traffic on the main roads, Landsverk reported earlier this week.

Last week, the number of cars on the main roads was 45 percent lower than usual, and according to the statistics, weekend traffic has also been affected.