Total number of COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is now 155: 64 people have recovered

According to the newest statistics from the Faroese Ministry of Health, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 155.

On Friday, the Ministry announced four new COVID-19 cases. This number has since been corrected to 10, and five cases have been registered today, bringing the number from yesterday’s 144 to 155.

The current number of active cases is 91 as 64 people have now recovered. One COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital, meaning only one remains hospitalized at this time.

3.356 tests have been conducted, and 457 people are currently in quarantine.