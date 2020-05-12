Tórshavn Municipality: Will cost about 3,5 million to fix weather damages

The storm that raged in the Faroe Islands in late February caused a lot of damage. Among the villages affected were Kaldbak and Sund, where the Sund harbour was badly damaged.

According to Tórshavn Municipality the estimated cost of repairing the damages is 3,5 million DKK.

The Trade and Industrial committee of Tórshavn Municipality has agreed that the repairs should be finished this summer.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 28 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION