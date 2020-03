Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Tórshavn Municipality now encourages parents to drive their kids to school in the morning or to let them walk to school if possible instead of riding the free city bus.

– The busses are normally pretty full in the morning, and to prevent a large gathering of children, we encourage parents and guardians to drive the kids to school themselves or let them walk to school if possible, a statement, which was released on Wednesday, reads.