Tórshavn Mayor: I promise you we will have a good Ólavsøka

Many events and tournaments have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Two big events that most Faroese look forward to every year are the Flag Day celebration on 25 April and Ólavsøka, (English: St. Olaf’s Day) on 28 and 29 July. Both events always mean huge celebrations in Tórshavn, and they will not be cancelled this year, the city’s Mayor assures.

– Let me make this clear: Ólavsøka, our national holiday celebration, will take place this year. It might be a bit different from what we are used to, but I promise you we will have a good Ólavsøka, Annika Olsen, Mayor of Tórshavn said at a press conference on Monday.

The Flag Day celebration is fast approaching, and although people are unable to host large gatherings, the city will be decorated with the Faroese flag “Merkið”, Annika Olsen promised.

