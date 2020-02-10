Tórshavn Film Festival 2020 to be held this week

This week, from the 12th – 16th of February, TÓFF 2020 – Tórshavn Film Festival 2020, will be held in the Nordic House in Tórshavn.

At the festival there will be screenings of new Nordic films, debates, music performances and awards to be presented.

The program also includes several events focusing on the process of filmmaking, starting with the first spark of an idea. Something that will interest both filmmakers and film lovers.

Tórshavn Film Festival is sponsored by Tórshavn Municipality and Runavík Municipality.