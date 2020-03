Tórshavn City Council wants to charge foreigners who come to the city to get married in Tórshavn.

On Thursday, the City Council agreed to request the authorisation to do so from the Faroese Ministry of Social Affairs.

Last year, more than a third of the couples who were married at Tórshavn City Hall were foreigners whose sole reason for visiting was to get married in the Faroe Islands.

How much Tórshavn City Council wants to charge people is unclear.