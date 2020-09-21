Tórshavn city bus drivers can now turn away people without masks

Since 26. august, people have been asked to wear masks on the city busses in Tórshavn. This new requirement was put in place to increase the maximum number of passengers from 10 to 25.

Since then, Tórshavn municipality has reminded people of this new rule several times. It was said that older people were not as good at following the mask rule as younger people.

Masks have been a requirement on the bus for the past month, but no one has yet been punished for riding the bus mask-less. Starting Tuesday, 22. September, this will change.

– From tomorrow, Tuesday, it is required of everyone riding the city bus to wear a mask. This applies to everyone who’s capable of travelling alone. This will be in effect until the number of active cases reaches zero again, Tórshavn municipality announced on Monday.

This means, according to the municipality, that bus drivers can refuse to let people on the bus if they are not wearing a mask.

It is the corona consultancy, which has advised that everyone wear masks.

