Tom Jacobsen to fill in as pastor in City Church Tórshavn

Hjørdis and Dánjal Petersen are taking a leave from their pastor role in City Church Tórshavn to put their effort into “Brúgvin” the new school in Skálavík.

Tom Jacobsen will take their place.

