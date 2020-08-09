Three travellers denied entry into the Faroe Islands this weekend

This weekend, three travellers who came to the Faroe Islands via Vágar Airport were denied entry to the country.

One traveller from Romania arrived on Friday and was sent back the same day, and a couple from Spain who arrived on Saturday left at noon the next day, the police told Portal.fo on Sunday.

The travellers were denied entry, because they came from high risk areas, and they didn’t have a so-called worthy purpose in the Faroe Islands. In this case, it does not matter whether the person tests negative for COVID-19 or not.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–