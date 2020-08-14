Three new COVID-19 cases: Number of active cases is now 140

Since Thursday, another three COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Faroe Islands, meaning the current number of active cases is now 140.

The total number of cases registered in the Faroe Islands is 365, and 225 of those have already recovered.

These numbers are based on 68.620 test results, and over a thousand people are still waiting on their result.

Over 900 people are currently quarantined, and no one is currently hospitalized.

