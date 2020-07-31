Thousands of people gathered in Tórshavn city centre to sing on ólavsøka

Although the official midnight sing-along in the Tórshavn city centre had been cancelled due to COVID-19, and people were told to sing from their homes and neighbourhoods, thousands of people showed up in the centre of Tórshavn anyway.

Michael Boolsen, police chief and chairman of the epidemics committee, is sorry to see that thousands of people didn’t follow the advise to stay away.

– They didn’t take my advice, and of course I find that disappointing. We have to face the fact that the pandemic isn’t over. Recent events in Klaksvík have proven that, he says in an interview with Kringvarp Føroya.

– We get the virus from outside, and when the virus comes from outside and into the Faroe Islands, it is even more important to act in a reasonable manner.

About half of the usual number of people showed up to sing on 29 July. However, with no lead singers this year, it didn’t go as well as usual. The sing-along didn’t last as long as it usually did either, as the song selection for this year’s sing-along had been cut in half.

See more pictures here.

