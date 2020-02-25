This weekend: Japanese film festival in Tórshavn

This weekend, Perlan in Tórshavn city centre is hosting a Japanese film festival, organized by the Japanese embassy in Copenhagen.

This will be the sixth time, the Japanese embassy is organizing this event in the Faroe Islands, and it is the hope of the Japanese representatives, that this film festival will spark curiousity and interest in Japan and Japanese culture among the Faroese.

The program, which can be found at torsgota.fo, includes three screenings every day of films in various genres – everything from animated cartoons and comedies to more serious material.

Visitors also have the opportunity to meet the Japanese ambassador to Denmark.