This week nursing home residents can finally receive visitors again

Something, which has been especially hard for people in the Faroe Islands during the lockdown was not being able to visit their elderly relatives in nursing- and retirement homes. But on Friday, this will finally be possible again.

– We did the right thing regarding the elderly. The virus was kept at bay, because we took the necessary measures and followed the guidelines. But we do admit that these measures have had consequences for the overall well-being of our clients, Eyðun Christiansen, Director of the Association of Faroese Municipalities said at a press conference on Wednesday.

It doesn’t mean that everyone can go visit their elderly relatives right away though. For the next two weeks, only the closest relatives will gain admittance to the nursing- and retirement homes after clearance from the staff. The idea is that each person is allowed two to three visitors for the time being.

