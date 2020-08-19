Thetis supports Red Cross Faroe Islands with free COVID-19 testing for volunteers

Last week, Red Cross Faroe Islands made an agreement with Thetis about free COVID-19 tests for their volunteers.

The Red Cross is pleased by the agreement, which provides volunteers in high risk areas with a quick and good service, Red Cross Faroe Islands announced on the organization’s Facebook page on Monday.

