Thetis supports Red Cross Faroe Islands with free COVID-19 testing for volunteers

Alda Nielsdóttir / Portal.foBy
Image credits: Ólavur Frederiksen/FaroePhoto
Last week, Red Cross Faroe Islands made an agreement with Thetis about free COVID-19 tests for their volunteers.

The Red Cross is pleased by the agreement, which provides volunteers in high risk areas with a quick and good service, Red Cross Faroe Islands announced on the organization’s Facebook page on Monday.

