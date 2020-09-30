The tiny Faroe Islands team on brink of Europa League group stages

BBC: In the small Faroe Islands fishing town of Klaksvik, talk among the population of about 5,000 concerns only one thing at the moment: football.

For a country ranked 107th in the world, there is usually little to cheer when it comes to European and international matches.

But on Thursday, league champions KI Klaksvik will face the Republic of Ireland’s Dundalk in the Europa League play-off round, in the most important game in Faroe Islands’ football history. They are 90 minutes away from becoming the country’s first team to qualify for a major European competition.

